Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Lodhi briefed the Secretary General about latest developments and the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She asked the Secretary General to play a role in helping to deescalate tensions.

Meanwhile, Maleeha Lodhi also called on the UN Security Council President, Anatolio Ndong Mba and briefed him about the situation in the region.

She also informed the Security Council President about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s public statement in which he offered dialogue to India, but also said that Pakistan will respond if India embarks on any misadventure.