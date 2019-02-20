Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari called upon the government to cooperate with Iran over the recent terror attack near Zahedan in Sistan-Baluchestan.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman responding to a query at a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday said that situation arising 

after the terror attack is very dangerous.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry had summoned Pakistan's ambassador to Iran Riffat Masood over the recent terrorist attack.

A suicide attack on a bus carrying the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) personnel martyred 27 and wounded 13 others in southeastern Iran 

on February 12. A terrorist group so-called Jeish al-Adl, affiliated to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the incident.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi had also urged the need for serious consultations with Pakistan to strengthen the border security 

between the two countries.

“Iran is our neighbor and we should be mindful that it is a very large army so we should not have any problem with them,' said Asif Ali Zardari.

He said: 'We should cooperate with them to address their concerns.' 