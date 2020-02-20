Share:

LAHORE - The 100th Government Islamia College Railway Road Annual Sports Gala commenced here at the college’s ground on Wednesday. College’s Sports Board Chairman Prof Shahid Imtiaz inaugurated the event. On the first day, the students took part in different events with great zeal and zest and exhibited their prowess in 100, 200, 400, 800 metre races, long jump, discuss throw, javelin throw and other athletics events. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shahid said: “A sound body has a sound mind. The students who actively take part in co-curriculum and extra-curricular activities excel in every field of life. It is my advice to all the participants to take part in the games with true sportsman spirit and try to give out their best and leave rest on will of God.”