Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (Retd) Anwaar Ul Haq directed the Additional District Collector Revenue to coordinate with the management of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) for compensating two landlords in compliance with orders of apex court against the land it grabbed during construction of institution.

Following the orders of DC, the Additional District Collector Revenue asked the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City to probe the matter and submit a detailed report in this regard.

The DC issued these directions after two landlords namely Salman Muhammad and Ali Muhammad appeared before him in an open court on Wednesday seeking his help in implementing the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench.

According to details, two landlords Salman Muhammad and Bilal Muhammad lodged a complaint with DC through their lawyer Malik Nadim Awan Advocate stating that their father Haji Ghulam Muhammad was owner of land measuring 1792 square feet.

They said the land was grabbed by the management of RMU and their father filed a writ petition with Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench against the move of the management of varsity.

A single bench of LHC Rawalpindi Bench headed by Justice Abdul Shakoor Paracha had announced verdict in their favour during the year 2000.

Talking to The Nation, Malik Nadim Awan Advocate, the counsel for victims, said the bosses of district government and the management of RMU are reluctant to compensate the victims despite court orders.

Vice Chancellor RMU Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, when contacted, expressed his unawareness about the matter. He said he would check from legal department of the varsity regarding the matter of pending amount and will take action as per law.

DC Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq, while talking to The Nation, said he had asked ADCR to contact with management of RMU for compensating the landlords as per orders of LHC Rawalpindi Bench.

“I will write a letter to Punjab government and will take up the issue if the RMU management failed in responding to district government positively,” he said.