LAHORE - Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that under the project of switching all public sector universities over to solar energy, ten major universities of the province including Punjab University are being switched over to solar energy in the first phase.

He was speaking during a ceremony held at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday in which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Energy Department and Punjab University.

Ch Sarwar said that the project would ensure saving of Rs 256 million annually and a total of Rs 6.41 billion would be saved during 25 years, he said and called for an immediate review of all costly agreements made by previous rulers in LNG power and other sectors.

“I hope, Qatar and other countries will cooperate with Pakistan on this matter. All matters including sub-campuses of private universities will be sorted out through dialogue and for this purpose, I along with Provincial Higher Education Minister, Chairman of Higher Education Commission and Secretary Education, will soon hold a formal meeting with representatives of private universities,” he added.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Niaz Ahmed and Energy Department’s PEECA (Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency) Director General Adnan Mudassar singed the MoU document on behalf of their respective sides for switching over Punjab University to solar energy system. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Provincial Energy Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik, Punjab ACS (Energy) Iram Bokhari and others were also present.