LAHORE - An anti-kite flying walk was held in the provincial capital on Wednesday. SP Dolphin Ayesha Butt led the walk which started from Liberty Round about to Hafeez Centre.Dolphin Squad and Police Respons Unit besides a large number of civil society participated in it. The aim of the walk is to create awareness among people about the losses of kite flying . Speaking on the occasion, SP Ayesha Butt said that kite flying was a heinous crime and many people had lost their lives due to it.