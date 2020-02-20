Share:

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday decided to step down from his office, tendering his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

The Pakistan Bar Council had demanded his resignation over some comments he made regarding Supreme Court judges, for which he had been reprimanded by the court as well.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday directed Khan to produce evidence supporting his comments or submit a written apology about his controversial statement.

The statement itself had been expunged from the court record.

"A certain statement was made by the attorney general about the bench and it would be appreciative that the material on the basis that he has made statement be placed before the bench,” the court had noted in its order on the matter.

“In case, no material was placed before this bench, we expect a written apology from the attorney general for having touched the matter,” the court further noted in its order.

“It [the statement] is not against one, but every member of the bench,” it added.

"I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the chairman, has demanded through its press release dated February 19, 2020 that I resign forthwith from the office of the attorney-general for Pakistan," Khan wrote in his resignation letter.