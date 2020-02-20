Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed directed to include schemes for the construction of Nawab Town and Sundar Police Station in upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP). He was chairing a meeting to review various developments schemes. The meeting was attended by SP Sadar Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, State Manager and Manager Admin of Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate. The CCPO said that those police stations which are working in rental places will be provided with own building phase wise. “All facilities in new buildings were being ensured” he said.