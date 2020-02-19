Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a massive campaign against violators of building by-laws and zoning regulations while a committee was also constituted on Wednesday to scrutinise the private housing schemes. The operations are simultaneously being conducted in Zone-II, Zone-IV and Zone-V and other areas of the city and during the first two days 64 commercial buildings have been sealed.

In line with the instructions of the authority, both Building Control Directorate-I and Building Control Directorate-II has started operations in their respective domains. In this connection, four teams were constituted to achieve the desired results. Moreover, these operations are being led by assistant commissioners of respective areas. During this drive, the premises which have been de-sealed without any permission are being specifically targeted while action against all unapproved projects across the board is being ensured.

BCS-I Directorate while conducting an operation sealed six under-construction buildings in Bani Gala Zone IV Sub Zone-B and 12 buildings in H-13 on Tuesday while 16 commercial premises in Zone-V have been sealed on Wednesday in violation of zoning regulations. Teams of BCS-II while conducting operations in Zone –II sealed seven commercial buildings in Roshan Pakistan Housing Society D-7 and E-16 on Tuesday while 15 premises were sealed in Multi Professional Housing Society B-17 on violation of building by-laws on Wednesday. During the first day of operation few elements tried to halt the operation, however, Islamabad Police arrested three persons on interfering in official business.

Similarly, seven commercial buildings in Soan Garden Society Zone V were also sealed on Tuesday and two miscreants who tried to stop the operation were arrested for interring in official business.

The operation is continuation of the efforts of the authority aimed to ensure implementation of building by-laws and curtail haphazard constructions in the outskirts of the city particularly in the housing societies falling in territorial limits of Islamabad.

Earlier, CDA had given sufficient time to housing societies, individual builders and others for obtaining approval of their building plans from the authority and addressing violations on their own and to follow the building and zoning regulations in true letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, CDA also has constituted a committee to conduct scrutiny of housing projects and societies situated in territorial limits of Islamabad examining provision and utilisation of areas reserved for amentias and other segments. The committee will be headed by the Director Master Plan CDA and include Director Planning and Evaluation, Deputy Director Master Plan and representative of Cooperative Housing Department as its member.

The four-member committee will physically visit different housing societies and will examine the layout plans of these societies and on ground implementation of layout plans.

The committee has been further tasked to inspect different commercial buildings in the societies for indication of building by-laws and zoning regulations.

The committee will further examine that whether amenities plots including school, parks, hospitals, playgrounds and graveyards are secured or have been converted into residential and commercial plots by the managements of the societies. Moreover, the committee will further examine the availability of sewerage treatment plants facility in different housing societies.