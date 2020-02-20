Share:

The fistfight that happened in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Tuesday was unfortunate. What kind of message are the members of the KP assembly give to the general public by engaging in a fistfight and show of rowdiness? The fight that broke out in the assembly will erode the presumption that differences are sorted out through dialogue and consultation in a democracy. What happened in the legislative building is not only embarrassing but also damaging to democracy. The brawl on the floor of the house should never have occurred in the first place.

Right, what happened cannot be reversed. However, the members of the opposition and treasury benches need to engage in introspection. They must ponder if such behaviour was befitting their positions. Indeed, the PTI must bear a great deal of the blame. It is the ruling party in the province. Given that the party is enjoying its second consecutive term as the ruling party, it should have better known the art of dealing with opposition’s anger and frustration. However, the last fight casts doubts on PTI’s maturity level.

Similarly, the opposition cannot be given a clean chit. The fact that the leader of the opposition is no one else but as a seasoned politician as Akran Durrani, it was an utter disappointment seeing that he did not play a role to control the situation.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan must take notice of the sad event. It is about time for him to acknowledge that his “tigers” in the assemblies often the time deal with the members of the opposition parties in a condescending manner. The holier than thou demeanour of the “tigers” in assemblies towards other parties is undoubtedly harming the democratic culture in the country. The sooner corrective measures are taken, the better it will be for democracy.