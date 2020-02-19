Share:

MOSCOW (GN): Russia will not allow Chinese citizens to enter its territory from Thursday onwards, according to an order by the government. The decision comes in light of the rising death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China, which exceeded 2,000 on Wednesday. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on Tuesday prohibiting the delivery of work, tourist, and student visas to Chinese nationals. Chinese citizens have also been barred from applying for these visas starting Wednesday. The restrictions, however, do not apply to transit passengers. Earlier this month, Russia closed its border with China and Mongolia, and temporarily prohibited delivery of group, tourist, and work visas to Chinese citizens. Moscow also placed the novel coronavirus on its list of highly infectious diseases, allowing for stricter measures against foreign citizens with signs of infection, including quarantine and expulsion. On Wednesday, China’s National Health Commission said the coronavirus death toll in the country was up to 2,005, and 136 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Over 75,000 cases have been confirmed in China and other countries, including the U.S., U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, and India.

Libya: Tripoli government leaves talks after attack

TRIPOLI (AGENCIES): Following an attack on the Port of Tripoli, Libya’s UN-recognized government is withdrawing from the UN-hosted military committee talks in Geneva until a determined stance is taken against the violations by warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces. In a statement late Tuesday, the Government of National Accord (GNA) Presidential Council announced the suspension of GNA participation in the ceasefire talks due to Haftar’s forces’ attack on the port in the capital. Earlier Tuesday, a joint military commission representing Libya’s UN-recognized government and Haftar’s forces began a second round of talks for a possible solution, but then the ceasefire was again violated due to Haftar’s forces attacking the port. The council said the port is vitally important for people to receive basic necessities such as food and medicine, accusing Haftar’s forces of committing war crimes. The council also stressed that if the international community really wants stability in Libya, the cease-fire decisions must be implemented. It said as long as the capital is not safe and the people who want to return their homes cannot do so, talk of a permanent cease-fire is meaningless.