108 new deaths and 349 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the province on 19 February, of which 88 fatalities were confirmed in Wuhan - the epicentre of the new virus.

The death toll from novel coronavirus in mainland China has reached 2,118, Chinese health authorities said. A total of 74,576 people have been infected and 16,115 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

"At 04:00 on 19 February, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) reported 394 new confirmed cases and 114 new deaths", the statement said.

The number of people who died in Hubei province reached 2,029, a total of 62,031 people have been infected and 10,337 have recovered so far, the regional health committee said on Wednesday.

"As of 24:00 on 19 February 2020, Hubei Province has reported a total of 62,013 new corona pneumonia cases , including 45,027 in Wuhan. A total of 10,337 people were discharged from hospitals. 65,525 people are still undergoing medical observation", the statement said.

Earlier, Chinese health authorities reported a total of 2,004 fatalities from the new virus in mainland China, with more than 74,100 people infected.

An outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December. It has since spread to more than 25 countries around the globe.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated COVID-19 as the official name of the new virus and declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.