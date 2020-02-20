Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that the provincial government conducted diagnostic study of Karachi with the assistance of the World Bank to identify the areas and the sectors where necessary intervention in terms of development could be made.

Under the guidance of the study the provincial government in collaboration with the World Bank is going to spend $10 billion during the next 10 years to overhaul local bodies organizations, including KMC, DMCs, District Council and water board apart from launching major development works in water and sanitation, solid waste management, roads/bridges and underpasses. “The purpose is to make Karachi one of the best livable cities of the world.”

This he said while addressing 47 under training Assistant Commissioners who visited him under a study tour organized by Civil Service academy led by Director of the academy Lahore. The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D M. Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi and others.

Murad Shah while responding to a question said that under the devolution of the district chiefs were created under the nomenclature of Nazims. They not only started recruitment but gave promotions contrary to the Appointment, Promotion and Transfer (APT) Rules. “Only in Karachi additional 6000 employees were inducted in KMC,” he said and added the system [devolution] had no checks and balances, therefore the entire system was affected.