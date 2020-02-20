Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government’s digital policy aims at increasing the size of Pakistani Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry to $20 billion in the next few years.

Talking to Group Co-Chief Operating Officer of VEON (parent company of Jazz Pakistan) here, the Prime Minister said that “Digital Pakistan” initiative would help in providing a platform to Pakistani youth become independent and drivers of economic growth.

The Prime Minister said that the government is focused on providing ease-of-doing-business with liberal investment policy, which has been acknowledged by international financial institutions.

The Prime Minister appreciated the long association of VEON with Pakistan having US$ 9 billion investment and serving 60 million subscribers with multitude of services.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has great investment potential in communication and energy sector.

The Prime Minister emphasized that a digital ecosystem with infrastructure and institutional frameworks for rapid delivery of innovative digital services, applications and content was being provided to the IT proficient youth.

He highlighted the key role of telecom sector in the economic growth of the country being one of the highest tax paying sector and major foreign investment.

Sergi Herrero thanked the Prime Minister and the government for providing competitive and transparent working environment for the telecom companies.

He informed that Jazz Pakistan has launched “Internet for all” campaign that includes affordable mobile phones with internet connectivity for social media, Jazz Cash and the Prime Minister’s Citizens Portal.

The provision of this service will help enable citizens to undertake economic activity at small and medium scale and will promote good governance, he added. Mr Sergi also appreciated the steps taken by the government to curb dissemination of ‘fake news” and stated that fake news by creating uncertainty and fear were detrimental to investments.

Chief Executive Officer of Jazz Pakistan Aamir Ibrahim, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Syed Fakhar Ahmed and Head of Digital Financial Services of Jazz Elias Yazbeck accompanied the Group CEO of VEON.

While Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gilani, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj. Gen. (R) Aamir Azeem Bajwa, Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus and senior officials were are present during the meeting.