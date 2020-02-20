ISLAMABAD - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday distributed assistive devices among old disabled Afghan refugees with the support of the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, on behalf of the American people.
The ceremony was held at Panian refugees camp, and attended by U.S. senior State diplomats, US Embassy in Pakistan, Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees and partner organizations (Help Age International and IMC-UK) and a large number of beneficiaries from the refugee camp in Panian. Statement relased said that the first of its kind, PROD project was launched in September 2018 and has been implemented in the three districts each in KP and Balochistan provinces directly benefitting 4,771 old Afghan refugees with disabilities, chronic diseases, psychosocial disorders, and survivors of gender-based violence.
Dr Jamal Nasher, on behalf of the WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Pakistan, distributed assistive devices among older Afghan refugees with disabilities. More than the targeted number of beneficiaries have been delivered age and disability friendly healthcare services. More than 290 healthcare providers have received training on psychosocial counseling, primary eye care, skin infections, physiotherapy, noncommunicable diseases, mental health, health system response to gender-based violence including clinical management, psycho-social support and referrals to survivors and care of carers. Seven healthcare facilities (one in each of the focus villages) have been renovated to make them age and disability friendly.