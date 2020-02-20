Share:

Sialkot - Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) has decided to take strict action against sales tax defaulters. After directions of FBR authorities the concerned officials of regional tax offices has started scrutiny of tax returns. It is learnt that the FBR has formed teams while teams will take action on industrial units, factories which have not filed tax returns during first 6 months of fiscal financial Year 2019-20. A spokesman of FBR told The Nation that FBR has allowed all regional tax office in the country that stern action would be taken against industrial units and factories who are defaulters of sales tax. However regional tax office Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Jehlum, Mandi Bahawal Din, Gujrat, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta, Multan and others have started the action against defaulters of sales tax.