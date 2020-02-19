Share:

RY KHAN/SIALKOT-Due to effective measures taken by federal and provincial governments and the district administration, there has been an extraordinary decline in wheat and flour prices.

The general public has heaved a sigh of relief.

As per market sources during the last 10 days in Rahim Yar Khan, wheat prices has fallen by Rs500 per 40 kilograms to Rs 1,500/40 kg. The 20 kg bag of flour is being sold now at Rs.775 while official sale price is Rs 805. It is important to note that effective strategies taken by the district administration have resulted in decline in prices of wheat and flour. The ban on inter-provincial transportation of wheat and flour has played a vital role in this regard. Prices are expected to decline further in the next few days.

15 nabbed over power theft IN SIALKOT

Fifteen people were arrested on report from the concerned Gepco officials for power theft by using different unfair tricks. The police on Wednesday said the Hajipura police arrested Ashraf Mughal, Asif and Adnan, the Rangopura police nabbed Ashok Kumar, the Cantt police arrested Amjad Riaz, Shehzad Shaukat, Liaqat Hussain Shah and Ghulam Meeran, the Sadder Sialkot police arrested Muhammad Naeem and Mohiuddin, the Badiana police arrested Arshad Mehmood and Shafique Mehmood and the Sabzpir police arrested Abdul Hameed, Shakeel and Azhar Ali after registering cases against them.