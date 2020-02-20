Share:

SIALKOT - During search operation, police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four dacoits who were involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities. According to police, a team, on a tip-off, managed to arrest four dacoits named Sajjad, Adeel, Sohaib and Zianul Abideen near the village of Phewar in the jurisdiction of Phalora Police Station. Police have recovered four pistols and bullets from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.