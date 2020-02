Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mr. Imran Ismail inaugurated the launch ceremony of an app designed to further the cause of women empowerment within Pakistani society. The ceremony was held by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in conjunction with private sponsors in Karachi. Dr. Khalid MaqboolSiddiqui, Mayor of Karachi Mr. Waseem Akhtar, Huawei Pakistan CEO Saif Chi, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehmanalso attached the event.