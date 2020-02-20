Share:

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Wednesday. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at diver in Tral area of the district. The so-called operation was underway till late Wednesday. After revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir, India planned to change Muslim majority character of the territory in the name of delimitation of Assembly constituencies. Indian Chief Election Commissioner nominated Sushil Chandra to the proposed Delimitation Commission for occupied Jammu and Kashmir.Analysts say fresh move is aimed at torpedoing the Muslim dominant character of the Kashmir Valley in the assembly through gerrymandering. Meanwhile, Indian authorities are not allowing people to visit the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, who is suffering from severe chest infection for the past few days.