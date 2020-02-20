Share:

Petrol pumps in various areas of Karachi were shut down as they were running out of stocks after closure of Keamari oil area due to toxic gas leak.

The toxic gas leak in Keamari has badly affected the supply as major oil storage capacities located in the affected neighbourhood of Keamari Town. A number of petrol pumps were shut down while long queues of cars and motorcycles were seen outside those that were still open.

On the other hand, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) spokesperson said that there was "sufficient stocks available" and that there was "no issue of shortage of fuel supply".