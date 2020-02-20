Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan has directed the functionalisation of provincial tourism au­thority within a month’s time in addition to com­pletion of all codal for­malities by the end of the ongoing month for finalisation of integrat­ed tourism plan.

Moreover, hiring of tourism experts in place of consultants; establishment of play­grounds in every Teh­sil of the province; initiation of work on culture revival plan; food streets in tourists spots of the province; initiation of work on Kalam Development Authority; initiation of Home Stay Pilot Proj­ect; outsourcing of all Government Rests Houses; establishment of camping grounds in tourist destinations; feasibility of 15 ac­cess roads; preparing of Arbab Niaz Stadium for the next Pakistan Super League; com­plete eradication of polythene bags in tour­ists destinations and all codal formalities for the under 21 games.

The chief minister intimated that all tar­gets must be achieved within the stipulated timelines and no delays would be entertained in this regard. For maintaining cleanli­ness of tourists’ destina­tions, the chief minister directed the identifica­tion of suitable spots for car parking and work­shops at a suitable dis­tance from the tourists; spots. He also directed the initiation of crack­down against encroach­ments on the banks of River Swat along with imposing complete ban on mining activities. Similarly, steps should be undertaken for channelisation of River Swat and a master plan should also be finalised for protection of River Swat belt.

The chief minister also directed legal ac­tion against the mining officer and concerned contractors involved in illegal mining activities. He reiterated that due to the untiring efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan in gen­eral and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa in particular has surfaced as a ma­jor tourist destination throughout the globe.