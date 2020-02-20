PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the functionalisation of provincial tourism authority within a month’s time in addition to completion of all codal formalities by the end of the ongoing month for finalisation of integrated tourism plan.
Moreover, hiring of tourism experts in place of consultants; establishment of playgrounds in every Tehsil of the province; initiation of work on culture revival plan; food streets in tourists spots of the province; initiation of work on Kalam Development Authority; initiation of Home Stay Pilot Project; outsourcing of all Government Rests Houses; establishment of camping grounds in tourist destinations; feasibility of 15 access roads; preparing of Arbab Niaz Stadium for the next Pakistan Super League; complete eradication of polythene bags in tourists destinations and all codal formalities for the under 21 games.
The chief minister intimated that all targets must be achieved within the stipulated timelines and no delays would be entertained in this regard. For maintaining cleanliness of tourists’ destinations, the chief minister directed the identification of suitable spots for car parking and workshops at a suitable distance from the tourists; spots. He also directed the initiation of crackdown against encroachments on the banks of River Swat along with imposing complete ban on mining activities. Similarly, steps should be undertaken for channelisation of River Swat and a master plan should also be finalised for protection of River Swat belt.
The chief minister also directed legal action against the mining officer and concerned contractors involved in illegal mining activities. He reiterated that due to the untiring efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular has surfaced as a major tourist destination throughout the globe.