Lahore - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain spoke as the Chief Guest at the launch event of “Pakistan Migration Report 2020”, on February 19, 2020 at the Lahore School of Economics, Burki Campus. Lahore School of Economics Rector Dr Shahid Amjad Chaudhry, opened the proceedings of the launch.