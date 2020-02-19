Share:

Wah cantt-Police arrested a man for attempting to assault his minor daughter in Malikabad area in limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Wednesday.

SDPO Taxila Circle DSP Tahir Abbas Kazmi while talking to newsmen said that the 32-year-old accused, a native of Haripur now living in a rented house located in Jalla road in Malikabad area locked his 10-year-old daughter in a room and attempted to assault her. He said that police on the complaint of the mother of the victim registered a case against the nominated accused under section 376, 511 and 377-B PPC and started further investigation. He added that police while taking prompt action of the complaint has arrested the accused who was on the run after committing this crime.

The woman in her first investigation report has stated that the accused earlier also attempted same cruel act with her daughter but she did not report the matter to police due to family reasons.