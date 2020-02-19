Share:

Sialkot-A man was shot and killed by unidentified accused over uncertain reason in Sialkot.

The police on Wednesday said Waqar Ahmed s/o Muhammad Boota (35) went missing from his village Shahzada, in the limits of the Phalora police station, on Sunday evening and never returned home. Waqar’s bullet-riddled body was found on the morning of 17th February on a roadside near village Sajjada. According to police the deceased was shot dead by unknown accused over uncertain reasons. The police have registered a murder case against the unknown accused and started investigations.