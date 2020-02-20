Share:

ISLAMABAD - The recorded inflation figure are testimony of facts that the recent incomplete debate on ‘inflation and economic situation’ in the parliament fell short of providing any out of the box solution to ease the masses’ miseries, but entertained the people with a sizzling crossfire.

Though the weeklong discussion in lower house of parliament has not provided any particular direction for ruling party’s economic gurus but it presented a picture of match of point-scoring, allegations, threats, verbal brawls fistfight between the members government and opposition.

The MNAs, in the debate to apparently resolve main issues of their voters, did not hesitate blowing whistles and chanting slogans against the leadership of each other [opposition and government].

This approach, which cost over millions of rupees to national exchequers, forced national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser to warn all the lawmakers to avoid using ‘unparliamentary remarks’, as he would take strict action in future.

The country, which is facing economic challenges, has to bear over Rs1 million only in the proceedings of one-day. What to talk about junior lawmakers, MNAs with their decades old experience were mainly in race of point-scoring.

Except some serious opinion to cope with economic challenges, the debate on ‘inflation’ was completely dominated by verbal brawls between treasury and opposition.

Some ‘interesting sentences’ in the speeches of some of MNAs, against the leaderships of each other [Government and Opposition], were widely circulated through the cell-phones [in the last week]. Most of the people enjoying these short video clips might be unaware of the fact that these entertaining remarks were actually from the debate on a serious matter.

The harsh remarks of PPP-P’s MNA Abdul Qadir Patel and treasury benches Murad Saaed were mostly discussed in social media in last week.

Political and constitutional experts viewed that the debate is necessary part of the parliament as the lawmakers are supposed to share their suggestions to improve the working of government’s institution.

Scuffle and verbal brawls are routine business in the parliaments of different countries but the lawmakers in developed countries locked horns on national issues not on personal issue, they viewed.

The MNAs, become members of parliament with the votes of masses, should mainly raise the matters of public and legislative business as rest of the matters related to point-scoring turn the parliament into debating club.

About inflation in the country, the economic wizards say inflation is on higher side due to the impact of government’s economic policies of increasing power and gas prices, depreciating the currency, imposing duties on imported commodities and enhancing oil prices.

However, the ministry of finance had recently listed other reasons for the higher inflation rate. The ministry had argued that adverse effects of pre-monsoon rains on wheat crop, disruption of supply chain of essential items due to harsh winters and thick fog, delay in harvest and arrival of crop in the market and lower production of vegetables, including tomato in Sindh, led to higher food inflation.

It gives hope that the outcome of stabilisation policies, agriculture sector interventions, rigorous monitoring at federal and provincial levels and favourable weather will bring in better results in easing out inflation and sustain the economy towards growth and productivity in the coming days.

The current inflation had recorded at 14.6 percent in last month — scaling the highest level in 12 years.

It may be mentioned here that the debate on ‘inflation and country’s economic situation’ might now be concluded in next session of National Assembly, but voters/ masses should keep their fingers crossed for meaningful suggestions.