ISLAMABAD-Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) on Wednesday laid foundation stone of Government Boys Degree College G-15.

The minister while addressing the ceremony held said that education is the top priority of government and soon it will start construction of schools in G-13 and Pakistan Town as well.

He said literacy rate of the country is only 60 per cent and it also includes those who can only write their names.

Minister Shafqat Mehmood also said that government along with establishing new schools is also renovating the previously constructed institutions.

He said that in his meeting with the Prime Minister he has discussed to build model schools in the country.

He added that entire political leadership in government is hardworking and trustworthy and working for betterment of the country.

Talking about inflation he said that government is worried about price hike and taking measures to control it.

He also said that 40 per cent of population in country cannot read and write which is a challenge.

He said that ministry is working to upgrade 423 educational institutions of the city and improving its standards also.