LAHORE - Captain (Retired) Syed Hammad Abid on Wednesday, took charge of Chief Traffic Officer. Prior to this, Syed Hammad has served as DPO Jehlum and CTD Lahore. He has also served in Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar respectively. A Command sharing ceremony was arranged at CTO office in which Syed Hammad Abid presented a bouquet of flowers to Captain (R) Liaqat Ali.

Meanwhile,Captain (R) Liaqat Ali Malik has taken over the charge of SSP Admin Lahore. SSP (IAB) Lahore abadat Nisar relieved of additional charge of admin. After taking charge, SSP Admin made courtesy call with CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed. The CCPO directed the new SSP Admin on various administrative issues. “Hope you will utilise all your capabilities for improvement in administration matters” said the CCPO. On his first day at CCPO office, Malik Liaqat visited all sections besides holding meeting. It may be recalled that SSP Captain (R) Liaqat Ali Malik was working as CTO Lahore.