ISLAMABAD - The subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday postponed the meeting as the NAB Chairman did not appear before the committee despite being summoned by the committee. The convener of the subcommittee Noor Alam Khan questioned why the NAB Chairman did not appear before the committee despite being called by the PAC body on several issues. He stated that should they take help of the police to bring Chairman NAB before the committee; saying that they would use option of Army if police were afraid to bring Chairman NAB to appear before the committee. He said that there was no one above the law; adding he has to appear before the committee at any cost.
MANSOOR ALI
February 20, 2020
