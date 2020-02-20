Share:

ISLAMABAD - The subcommittee of the Public Ac­counts Committee (PAC) on Wednes­day postponed the meeting as the NAB Chairman did not appear before the committee despite being summoned by the committee. The convener of the subcommittee Noor Alam Khan ques­tioned why the NAB Chairman did not appear before the committee despite being called by the PAC body on sev­eral issues. He stated that should they take help of the police to bring Chair­man NAB before the committee; say­ing that they would use option of Army if police were afraid to bring Chairman NAB to appear before the committee. He said that there was no one above the law; adding he has to appear be­fore the committee at any cost.