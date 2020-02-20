Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed the confidence that Pakistan has successfully completed its journey from terrorism to tourism.

She was addressing a joint news briefing along with National Disaster Risk Management Fund(NDRMF) CEO retired Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed in Islamabad here on Wednesday.

The SAPM said UN chief’s remarks about tourism in Pakistan vindicated the government’s stance that Pakistan has emerged as an attractive destination for tourism and investment.

Awan maintained the NDRMF had decided to launch development projects in various areas of Balochistan which were vulnerable to drought or floods.

The special assistant furthered international donors’ agencies have assured to provide financial assistance to the NDRMF for implementation of its projects.

She appreciated the NDRMF for chalking out pro-active strategy to overcome disasters, including floods and earthquakes.

She slammed previous governments for not designing any affective policy about NDRMF in the past. “The incumbent government is coordinating with provinces to make more affective NDRMF,” she added.

Replying to a question, Awan said the PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah is running “Mujy Bachao” campaign after getting disappointment from hisbkeqdership which is enjoying in London.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen retired Nadeem Ahmed said the government was planning to introduce risk financing strategy in coordination with provincial governments.

Earlier, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s actions against hoarders will bring stability to the prices of essential commodities.

In a series of tweets, she said hoarding was the enemy of transparent economy and exploitation of the people. She said the prime minister has sought proposals from the provincial governments to reduce prices of wheat.

She said people of Pakistan had to bear the burden of the previous governments’ decisions regarding electricity and gas.

She said the premier has directed for preparation of a roadmap of reducing prices of petrol, diesel and gas. She said our basic aim is to provide relief to people and redress their grievances.

“This is a practical step to save the national economy from losses of billions of rupees. Smuggling of edible items causes increase in prices and problems for people,” she added.