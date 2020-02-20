Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council Wednesday filed a petition before the Supreme Court against Attorney General Mansoor Khan and Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem for maligning the bench hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petition.

Vice Chairman of PBC Abid Saqi moved the petition under Article 204 of Constitution read with Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 to initiate contempt proceedings against Anwar Mansoor Khan and Farogh Naseem.

In the petition, he stated that the AGP on Tuesday last while arguing the case had said; “I am aware in my personal knowledge and I say this because there was unprecedented attack on a few judges before this Court for them to recuse. … It is in my knowledge as to how the petition was drafted. I also know that some members of the bench were privy to the drafting of the petition.”

The petition said Anwar Mansoor’s statement that any of the petitioners had attacked the judges – ‘attack on a few judges’ is contrary to the record. The only application filed on behalf of any of the petitioners relating to composition of the bench had sought, merely that the petition ‘be fixed before the full-court comprising of all the eligible judges of the court”. Saqi submitted that to categorize this as an attack is false and the only object to make this false statement appears to sow dissension in this Court. He stated that the apex court was rightly perturbed with the allegation.