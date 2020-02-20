Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Social leaders and civil society Mirpurkhas have urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to take notice of deep conspiracy to stop service of Shah Abdul Lateef express train running between Mirpurkhas to Karachi via Hyderabad.

Talking to media persons here on wednesday outside local press club after their protest, Maqsood Rajput, Nadeem Bhurgari, Syed Rasool Shah, Iqbal Solangi, Nisar Shaikh, Sohail Ahmed Khan and others blamed that some Railway officers with connivance of transport mafia hatching conspiracies to halt the service of above express train to deprive the people including women and children from train travel with cheap fair against the transport fare.