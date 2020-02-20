Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of MNAs and MPAs from the Gujranwala division here on Wednesday and reviewed progress on development schemes in the division.

Development schemes in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Narowal and Sialkot districts were discussed during the meeting besides proposals for the inclusion of new projects in the next annual development programme.

The Chief Minister issued directions for the solution of constituency-related problems while parliamentarians presented their proposals about new development schemes.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister reiterated that assembly members were his companions and coordination with them would produce the best results, he added.

The scope of model police stations would be enhanced. He said Hafizabad University Project would be included in the next ADP. He directed to improve cleanliness situation in Gujrat and added that construction of Mandi Bahauddin-Kharian Road would be done on priority. The Chief Minister said that funds would be provided for education, healthcare and clean drinking water schemes in consultation with assembly members. Funds would be provided for the repair and maintenance of Gujranwala Division roads.

Provincial ministers Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Muhammad Akhlaque, Muhammad Rizwan, MNAs, including Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Ch. Shaukat Ali Bhatti, MPAs Saleem Sarwar Jora, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayyat, Ch. Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary, Muhammad Tariq Tarrar, Sajid Ahmad Khan, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Muhammad Mamoon Tarrar, Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Chief Secretary, IG Police, SMBR, Commissioner and secretaries concerned also attended the meeting.

- reviews arrangements to combat Corona Virus

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inspected the monitoring system and arrangements made at the control room set up in the aftermath of Corona virus out break in China. During his visit to Surveillance & Monitoring Center at Primary and Secondary Healthcare office here, he appreciated that the control room was operational round the clock, adding that Punjab procured kits for the diagnosis and detection of Corona virus, whereas the facility of Corona virus testing was also available in the provincial capital.

The provincial government has put the health department on high alert to monitor the situation and facilities needed to cope with the virus, the Chief Minister observed and added that online monitoring of more than 50 District and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would help in provision of better healthcare facilities to the people.

The Chief Minister said Punjab government’s anti polio campaign was also ongoing successfully as children upto five years age were being administered anti-polio drops at their doorstep by the teams, he concluded.

- express sorrow over journalist’s death

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Fashiur Rahman.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.

-message on world

justice day

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on World Day for Social Justice has said that our religion Islam teaches us social justice, equality and peace. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave us a lesson to ensure justice with humanity in every respect.

Provision of social justice to every citizen is a part of the basic teaching of Islam as it has great significance in the religion of Islam. Usman Buzdar said that Kashmiris were facing worst conditions due to the social injustice of the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

He said that India has murdered the social justice by narrowing down life span on the Kashmiris and by imposing curfew on the people of held Kashmir from their basic needs is the worst ever example of social injustice. He said that societies without social justice cannot flourish and progress.

He further said that the PTI government was the torchbearer of social justice and ensuring the same was our top priority. Indiscriminate social justice is utmost necessary for gaining a respectable place among the comity of nation. People from all walks of life have an important role to play regarding establishing society on social justice. The purpose to observe this day is to project awareness among the masses regarding the importance of social justice in the society. “We have to pay tribute to those who sacrifice their lives in their struggle for social justice,” Usman Buzdar Concluded.