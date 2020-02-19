Share:

Four dacoits apprehended

SIALKOT - During search operation, police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four dacoits who were involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities. According to police, a team, on a tip-off, managed to arrest four dacoits named Sajjad, Adeel, Sohaib and Zianul Abideen near the village of Phewar in the jurisdiction of Phalora Police Station. Police have recovered four pistols and bullets from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

Sialkot sessions judge for speedy decision on cases

Sialkot - District and Sessions Judge Sialkot has instructed all subordinate judges/judicial magistrates to decide cases of overseas Pakistanis and juveniles speedily. He also instructed that all judges/judicial magistrates must perform their duty honestly and zealously. He mentioned in his instructions that all judges/ judges magistrates decided all cases on merit accepting no pressure in dispensing of real justice. He said all lawyers should fully cooperate with judiciary to decided cases in limited period.

Woman commits suicide

HAFIZABAD - A young married woman in Jaidke village committed suicide by shooting herself with a pistol in her parents’ house. According to police source, 22-year-old Faiqa, wife of Muzammil, was staying with her parents due to her strained relations with her in-laws. Following altercation with her brother, the victim in a fit of rage and sheer frustration decided to put an end to her life by shooting herself with a pistol.