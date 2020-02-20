Share:

Bahawalpur/SIALKOT - Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected bail petition of a proclaimed offender Waleed Hassan in case of subjugating a student to brutal violence who had been physically paralysed due to torture. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Mr. Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and Mr. Justice Ameen-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing into case filed by victim Qasim who had been physically paralyzed for last 10 years after a four-member gang physically tortured him and hit his head and other parts of the body. He went into coma and physically paralyzed due to brutal torture.

Earlier, Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench had also rejected appeal for bail submitted by the offender, Waleed Hassan. The offenders included Waleed Hassan, Rao Sheroze, Abdul Rehman and Shehroze Bukhari. Waleed Hassan is son of Dr. Ashraf Jamal and Abdul Rehman is son of retired superintendant police (Legal), Kanwar Rao Qasim. The accused recognised as Abdul Rehman had already got bail from the court, however, two other accused including Rao Sheroze and Shehroze Bukhari could not be arrested so far. The victim Qasim is son of local and renowned doctor couple- Dr. Sohail Anjum and Dr. Shakila Sohail Anjum.

He was student of then 10th class. The offenders were also his class fellows. They argued over a petty issue and exchanged harsh words. When, they left their academy located at Habib Bank Chowk, Bahawalpur city and were standing outside the academy premises, the accused started beating Qasim, leaving him injured. They managed to escape from the scene. The case was being heard by courts for last 10 years.

Dacoits deprive people of cash, valuables in Sialkot

Two unidentified armed dacoits on Wednesday deprived citizens cash, cellphones, laptop and other valuables at Khawaja Safdar Fly-over in jurisdiction of Rangpura Police Station.

According to police, Yasir and Muntaha were on their way back to home when two unidentified armed dacoits intercepted them at Khawaja Safdar Fly-over.

They aimed guns at them and looted cash Rs. 42, 000, a laptop and two cellphones.