Share:

KARACHI - The provincial cabinet which met here with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair expressed serious reservations on the attitude of the federal government in respect of transfer the inspector general of police, as a result an uncertainty has developed in police department which is worsening law and order all over Sindh.

The law and order has gone to such an extent that the sitting MPA and member of public Safety Commission Shanaz Ansari has been killed though she had sent application for security to the IG Police on Feb 12 and the IG received the application on Feb 13 but he took two days to upload it in its complaint system for SSP Naushehroferoze and by the time she was killed but could not get the security she had requested for.

The cabinet also expressed displeasure on the arrest of the main accused and still only two persons have been taken into custody.

The cabinet also discussed the murder of journalist Aziz Memon in which the police have failed to arrest any accused so far. At this the chief minister said that he had sent Minister Education Saeed Ghani to meet with the family members of Aziz Memon. Mr Saeed met with his brother Hafiz Memon and on his [CM’s] behalf he offered him to register an FIR and against the people whom he had any tinge of doubt of being involved in the murder of Aziz Memon.

The chief minister said that he was ready to order any kind of inquiry, including the judicial one but the family members would have to chose any of them. At this Mr Saeed Ghani told the chief minister that they wanted the SSP Nawabshah to conduct the inquiry. The chief minister directed Home Secretary to coordinate between the police and the deceased family for the transferring of inquiry from Naushehroferoze to SSP Nawabshah.

Law & Order in Karachi : The cabinet was told that the CPLC has released the figures of worsening law and order situation in Karachi. In December 2019 some 128 four wheelers were theft/snatched and after one month in January 2020 the figure rose to 191 vehicles which showed an increase of 64 percent.

The recovery rate of theft/snatched four wheelers has also decreased from 34.38 percent in December 2019 to 24.61 percent in January 2020.

The two-wheeler snatching/theft in December 2019 was recorded at 2760 which increased by 29 percent in January 2020 in which 2789 were snatched/theft.

The recovery of two wheelers has also decreased by 5.32 percent in January compared to December 2019.

Killing: In 19 people were killed in December 2019 and just after one month, January 2020 the figure went to 30. This shows an increase by 30 percent.

Mobile snatching: The mobiles snatching in December 2019 was recorded at 4476 which increased 174 percent in January 2020 in which 4650 cell phones were snatched.

The cabinet termed the worsening law and order situation all over Sindh as the uncertainty the federal government has created with halting the transfer of IG Police. “This is an unfortunate that the federal government despite making in principle an agreement is lingering the IG Police transfer though it has changed five IGPs in Punjab,” the chief minister deplored.

MoU: The cabinet endorsed the MoU on establishment of friendly cooperation relationship between the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau of China and Police department of Sindh.

Under the MoU the Chinese authorities would train Sindh police in crime detecting, riot combating and sharing of criminal data with each other. The cabinet allowed the police to sign the MoU with Shinghai.

Graveyards: The cabinet was told that all the six deputy commissioners were assigned to explore land for establishment of graveyards. Out of six district, land has been identified in three districts, West, Korangi and Malir. There is no land for graveyards in South, Central and East district. In West 55 acres have been identified. At main Maripur 5 acres are available, at Gadap 100 acres, Bin Qasim 80 acres, and five acres at Korangi are available.

The cabinet approved reservation of the land for graveyard and decided to transfer it to concerned local bodies.

Wheat: The cabinet taking historic decisions approved a plan under which no flour mills would be decalred as Procurement Reserve Center (PRC) because of the misappropriation cases. It also decided to allot district-wise Barcoded bags to be distributed among the growers all over Sindh.

The cabinet also decided that only those officers would be posted as center/godown incharge against whom no case in under trial. The posted in-charge at godowns would continue till the end of procurement of wheat and its shifting to safe places.

In order to ensure fair distribution of bardana among the growers, district-wise procurement target would be fixed on proportionate basis, means the share of the production of the respective district.

E-stamping: The board of Revenue told the cabinet that it was going to introduce e-stamping under which recovery would reach to Rs10 billion annually. A software has been developed in-house by a team of automation of Stamps & Registration Project. The model envisages issuance of e-stamp paper through designated banks on payment of cash through out the province. At this the chief minister directed the SMBR to execute Service Level agreement (SLA) with banks, particularly with Sindh Bank.

The Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob Zaman said that the State Bank has agreed to allow National bank to be BoR’s collecting agent but was reluctant to declare Sindh Bank as collecting agent. AT this the chief minister said the Bank of Punjab has already been decalred as collecting agent then why not Sindh, he questioned and directed Secretary Finance to resolve the matter.

Withholding Tax: The Excise & Taxation Department told the cabinet that it collected Withholding Tax (WHT) as obliged under Income Tax Ordinance. The FBR asked the department to collect WHT on its behalf without seeking the consent of the Sindh government.

The Excise department also said that FBR has so far detected Rs8 billion at source against assumption of WHT. Therefore, the cabinet urged the chief minister to withdraw collecting facility. But on the request of the majority members, the chief minister decided to write a letter to the FBR to seek consent of the provincial government for collection of WHT by the Excise department on its [FBR] behalf.

The chief minister said that the incumbent was the third prime minister whom he has been requesting for reimbursement of the Rs8 billion but the result was zero. The cabint members suggested to withdraw the facility.

Financial Support for SNPP: A request was presented by enrgy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh in cabinet that the Sindh Nooriabad Power Project (SNPP) of 100 MW (50x50 MW) was operating in profit and providing 100 MW to K-Electric.

He said that due to some NAB cases the commercial banks were reluctant to give it bank guarantees which were mandatory to make cash flow of the plant/company smooth. It may be recalled that the provincial government with its 49 percent shares had installed power plant at Nooriabad in which private party owns 51 percent shares.

The chief minister said that the federal government was already providing 600 MW lesss than the requirement of the city and if the SNPP stopped working the city would further be deprived of another 100 MW.

The cabinet constituted a committee under chief secretary to talk to the NBP and Sindh Bank for issuing Rs2 billion banks guarantees. The government has already issued its guarantees and those guarantees may be deemed as valid.

Regularisation of teachers: The education department told the cabinet that 407 teachers were appointed through Iqra University testing, of them 147 have been regularized under regularization Act 2013. The reaming 260 teachers who joined after 2013 could be regularized.

The chief minister constituted a three member sub-committee with Minister Education Saeed Ghani, Minister Culture Syed sardar Shah and Advisor Law Murtaza Wabah to make new law or amend the 2013 regularization act so that other contract employees could be regularized.

The chief minister also directed all the departments to send list of their contract employees to the committee so that they could also be considered for regularization. The committee would make all the recommendations within a month.

Captive Power Plant: The Energy Minister presented another item under which he said the six captive power plants have claimed tariff differential amount of Rs3.37 billion. He said that the Sindh government paid Rs2.31 billion to the six captive power plants in 2017-18 and then no payment has been made.

One captive power Plant, Lucky Cement filed a suit in the court and claimed an amount of Rs266.2 million which it was allowed. The chief minister constituted a committee with secretary Finance, Secretary Energy and co-option of a technical member to verify the claim and then pay the differential amount.

Dhabeji Zone: The cabinet was told that price of 1530 acres reserved for China Economic Zone, Dhabeji has been fixed by the District Price Fixation Committee at a rate of Rs45 lac per acre. The land would be transferred to the Investment department after payment of the 99 year leased amount.

The chief minister constituted a committee with SMBR, Secretary Investment and PPP unit DG as its members to go through the proposal within a month and give its recommendations to the cabinet so that the plot could be purchased from BoR.

Inspectors:The cabinet also allowed Labour department to appoint Inspectors under Sindh Factories Act 2015 and Sindh Occupational Safety & Health Act, 2017. The inspectors are already working in the labour department and additional task would be assigned to them under the said acts.