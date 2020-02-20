Share:

The socialisation of policies in Pakistan still remains a problem. While our country has some of the most progressive clauses in our constitution, the social implementation of those policies fail to match the legal reality in the country. Ideas of shame and honour are abstract concepts that the population needs to be introduced to and made aware of how that impacts an individual - particularly the female population of Pakistan. Women become victims at the hands of their families, groups, individuals, and also the jirga system of Pakistan - which often resorts to punishing women for crimes of men.

769 people fell victim to honour killing in the last three years and despite the legislation, the conviction rate remains at 20 percent. This is because the law enforcement agencies lack the tools and will to investigate such a matter and our own legal system allows leverages in such cases where there can be a settlement between the two parties and the case takes a lot of time to resolve. This is why the majority, if not all, resorts to the jirga system.

The government needs to work on curriculum, content, training, economic opportunities and policy implementation that can help motivate people to make informed decisions. The social fabric of Pakistan needs a lot of government input, and with so much young population eager for economic opportunity, the government can engage them. Taking a life away is not the right of any individual and this idea should be ingrained in the minds of Pakistanis, so that they can trust the state to perform its duties. This is very much in line with the agenda that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government came in with. With corruption rates going up, inflation in the economy, government planning to introduce more taxes, and Pakistan being affected by severe weather patterns, the government needs to once again rely on the youth to motivate people and to create entrepreneurial opportunities, creating job opportunities in Pakistan.