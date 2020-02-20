Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,574 points as compared to 40,276 points on the last working day with the positive change of 399.`7 points (0.98%).A total of 109,559,610 shares were traded compared to the trade 99,965,470 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.78 billion as compared to Rs 4.378 billion during last trading day. Total 340 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 210 recorded gain and 105 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 21,639,500 shares and price per share of Rs 14.63, HASCOL with a volume of 10,083,500 and price per share of Rs 23.13 and DGK Cement with a volume of 9,509,000 and price per share of Rs 69.46. Kohinoor Power Company Limited recorded the maximum increase in percentage of 16.28 percent to close at Rs 2.00 while J.A. Textiles Mills Limited was runner up with the increase of Rs 0.55(15.67) per share, closing at Rs 4.06.