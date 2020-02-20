Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet on Wednesday has approved supplementary grants for Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and for NDMA to cope with the Locust threat all over the country approved.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has presided over the meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet here at the Cabinet Division.

On a summary moved by the Ministry of Energy, Power Division for “1263.2MW RLNG based power generation Project near Trimmu Barrage by Punjab Thermal Power (PVT) Limited –Firm Gas take off”, the ECC allowed “GSA to be signed by the SNGP on “as available” basis with Trimm. The ECC has approved technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs451.681 million for Naya Pakistan Housing and Development authority approved during current fiscal year. It has also approved Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs110 million in favors of Ministry of Planning and Development for Afghan Projects.

The ECC has approved TSG of Rs5.9 million for capacity building of teachers training institutes and training of elementary teachers in former Fata, GB, AJK, and ICT. Meanwhile, it has also imposed ban on export of Onion till May30, 2020.

Amendment in Import Policy Order 2016(SRO 237(1)/2019) approved (Halal logo from country of origin to be cleared by customs till 30th April 2020). It was also decided that nomenclature of export oriented industries clarified and Finance Division shall release subsidy within 14 days on the receipt of claim by Petroleum Division. Import of controlled chemicals by commercial importers allowed acetone, anthracitic acid, ethyl ether, hydrochloric acid and sulphuric acid. Public sector procurement of 8.25million tons of wheat Rs1365 allowed for coming season.

If need arises 0.5 million tons will be imported around the year to cater for any shortages.

Additional 100,000 tons of wheat allocated to KP, 50,000 additional to Sindh from Passco to cater for scarcity in the provinces before the next crop comes. The ECC has approved Rs636.05 million as TSG to NDMA to cope with the Locust threat all over the country.