MIRPURKHAS - In a ballot ceremony held to confirm that three employees of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Mirpurkhas will perform Haj this year was organised in BISE Mirpurkhas here on Wednesday.

The employeess included Farasat Ali, Asim Hashmi and Mir Muhammad Palari who will perform Haj this year under board expenses.

On this occasion Secretary Anisuddin Siddique was also present. Employees of the Board congratulated the lucky above three employees.