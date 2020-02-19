Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Millennium Universal College TMUC held its annual job fair last day at TMUC Sector H-11/4, Islamabad Campus, said a press release. The job fair is an annual undertaking of career development centre at TMUC that reflects institution pledge of providing its students an opportunity to connect with leading corporate companies and their representatives.

TMUC job fair hosted a diversified assemblage of corporate, legal and social sector organisations with Telenor, S&P Global, RIAA Law, Nayatel, ABS & Co, WWF Pakistan, Finca Bank, Zameen, PTCL, ICRC, E-Hand NGO to name a few among a total of 36 companies having their presence at this enriched platform that is designed to groom and nurture students in the wide array of areas that could be pivotal to their personal and professional grooming and development.

Representatives of corporates from different industries gave sessions on their organisation’s portfolio and human resource needs, which was very well applauded by TMUC students.

Representatives from the likes of Porsche, Delloitte, Gerry’s and Zong highlighted the significance of such initiatives that not only facilitate in bridging the gap between academia and industry but also provide students an opportunity to get the first-hand knowledge of practical utility of their qualification and skill-set associated to excel in their respective fields.

Participating students highly applauded TMUC for its unconventional initiative in organising the job fair that gave them an unprecedented exposure and an interactive opportunity to Pakistan’s leading organisations.