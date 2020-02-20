Share:

LAHORE - A joint team of the Federal Investigation Agency and the Human Organ Transplant Authority on Wednesday raided the house of transplant surgeon Dr Fawad Mumtaz in Lahore’s Bahria Town. The raid was conducted on medical reports suggesting the daughter of renowned comedian Umar Sharif died from serious complications after the said surgeon allegedly carried out ‘illegal kidney transplant’ at an undisclosed location in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Presently serving at the Lahore General Hospital, Dr Fawad was notorious for running an organ trade network in various parts of Punjab. An official who was part of the raiding party claimed that the team returned empty handed because Dr Fawad had already left his home to avoid arrest.

The joint team of the FIA and the HOTA acted on a written complaint of Umar Sharif’s son Jawad Umar, who said his sister Hira Sharif died in the wake of her illegal kidney transplant carried out by Dr Fawad Mumtaz.

He said Dr Fawad charged Rs3.4 million for the organ transplant and took her to an undisclosed place in AJK where she developed serious complications a week after the operation. He, however, did not say whether the family was aware that this was going to be an illegal transplant.

Jawad alleged that his sister was brought to a private hospital at Raiwind Road in a life-threatening condition and she breathed her last on Monday night due to serious complications. He, however, expressed ignorance about the exact location, building or road where surgery of his sister was performed.

Following his application, HOTA formed a four-member committee to probe the allegations, the official said. Umer Sharif was on a three-month visit to the United States.