While listening to the historic address by Mr. Tayyab Erdogan, the President of Turkey in the joint session, I recalled the history of his forefathers and about his great soil. He is the proud son of the soil.

This soil has created leaders like Osman, Kamal Ataturk and many more. The Turks have a very old rich history which you will know more about it when either you are in Istanbul or in Anatolia. Both cities have witnessed the real rise of Turks starting from the Ottoman Empire which emerged as mighty & longest dynasties of the history of Empires. It emerged as the first Islamic superpower which ruled Middle East, Eastern Europe and North Africa for over 600 years.

Basically Osman I, in tribal Turkish of Anatolia is known as a great warrior as he was the founder of Ottoman empire. The name Ottoman was derived from Osman, a bey (chieftain) from a tribe in western Turkey, who declared independence from the Seljuk Turks.

The Ottoman Turks after setting up their own government started to expand its territorial control by the successive leadership like Osman I, Orhan, Murad I and Bayezid I. While Western Europeans generally viewed Ottomans as a threat, many historians regarded the Empire as a source of great regional stability and security, as many great achievements were done in the arts, science, religion and culture are the part of their steps.

When Ottoman Empire was demolished, Mustafa Kemal took over the control on behalf of Turks. It was due to his efforts that the Turkish nation refused to accept the old ways and fought out to form a new and modern nation from the ashes.

The relationship between Pakistan and Turkey dates back to the generations before the establishment of the two states, more when the Muslims of the northwestern British Raj sent financial aid to the declining Ottoman Empire during the Turkish War of Independence, which was followed by the formation of the Turkish Republic and the Independence of Pakistan. As a result, both countries have enjoyed a positive perception for many decades.

I once had a chance to see the reserved museum, where the belonging of Allama Iqbal is still intact and people in Turkey really love Allama Iqbal and his poetry. This country has gone through various phases of ups and down. I remember visiting the home place of ruler Osman in Anatolia and how, his people were still proud of his deeds and bravery.

The modern and successful Turkey started emerging under the leadership of Tayyab Erdogan and his team.

The most popular leader in Turkey today is Mr. Tayyip Erdogan who has great knowledge of strategic depth and he knows the country issues and the past political problems very well. Erdoğan became prime minister when Turkey was a country that suffered from constant economic crises despite the fact that the rest of the world was doing fine economically. Now Turkey is thriving and its economy is still growing despite the fact that the world has been in an economic crisis since 2008 and the fact that many major and minor economies have been shrinking lately.

Before Erdoğan (and during his initial years in prime minister while he was not yet very strong in the face of the resistance by the totalitarian secularist establishment), Turkey was a country in which even wearing the headscarf in universities was forbidden and both Muslims and non-Muslim minorities were repressed by the secularist establishment and the secular-totalitarian Turkish elites. Now Turkey is a country in which people of all faiths are respected in whatever warped way the mendacious foreign media, under orders from Western intelligence services may portray the past and present realities of Turkey.

In the history of Turkey, i.e. after the end of the Ottoman Empire, this is the only time after Mustafa Kamal that Turkey has a leader that improves Turkey almost in every way: its economy, its internal cohesion and its treatment of citizens. Though Kamal Attaturk made Turkey modern yet no leader has been as successful as Erdoğan in Turkey as he came in a democratic way, that’s why he is regarded as the greatest leader ever in the history of the Republic of Turkey. The previous model of governance in Turkey was similar to that of Pakistan and there was semi-military Governance model and the army had its constitutional defined rule.

During his prime minister ship and presidency, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has increased Turkey’s GDP some 9-folds while that of neighboring Greece remained almost the same. Turkey has become filled with a great manufacturing industry in the past fifteen years, and this has been visible to observers who have experienced this decade and a half in some major industrial regions such as the region to the immediate east of Istanbul, comprising the Kocaeli province and some Anatolian districts of Istanbul.

Both president Abdullah Gul and then PM and now the president played pivotal role and brought new model of governance by bringing back the presidential system where as president Gul formed his own party and parted his ways with TA.