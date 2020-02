Share:

LAHORE - Two persons were injured in firing incident in the premises of Civil Court Islampura area here on Wednesday. Police said that two rival groups, Arif and Riffat exchanged hot words, later on, Arif group opened firing on their rivals, as a result two persons Usman and Mubashar Ali of Riffat group received bullet injuries and were shifted into the hospital. On the information, Dolphin police reached the site and arrested five persons involved in this incident.