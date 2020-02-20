Share:

LAHORE - The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres departs Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday after the historic four-day visit to the country.

Pakistan’s permanent representative at the United Nations Munir Akram was present at the airport to see off Antonio Guterres. During his four-day stay in Pakistan Antonio Guterres participated in the “International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” and delivered a keynote address.

UN chief also held meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also held a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Antonio Gutres lauded Pakistan s efforts in fight against terrorism.

“I concluded my visit to Pakistan after enjoying the rich history and vibrant culture of Lahore - from the Lahore Fort, a @UNESCO World Heritage Site, to the majestic Badshahi mosque. Thank you to the people of Pakistan for a wonderful visit,” he tweeted.

The UN chief also paid special visits to Lahore and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. During his visit to Lahore, UN Secretary General visited Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque. The UN chief also traveled in a local rickshaw.

He also administered polio drops to children at Kindergarten. Antonio Guterres. UN Secretary General also addressed students of a private university. On his return, an album containing pictures of his four day visit to Pakistan was presented to him.