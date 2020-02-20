Share:

LAHORE - The Anti-terrorism Court in Lahore on Wednesday awarded five death penalties each for the three accused found involved in the deadly Wagah Border bombing that had left more than 60 people dead almost six years ago.

More than 100 people were also wounded in the suicide blast that took place after a ceremony in 2014.

The court announced the death penalty saying that the convicts should be hanged five times owing to the severity of their crime. The ATC judge Ejaz Ahmed announced the verdict after listening to more than 100 witnesses in this case.

The court also ordered the accused to serve 24-year imprisonment along with paying a fine of one million rupees before their hanging orders are executed. It also directed the convicts to pay one million rupees each to the family of the victims.

The convicts handed death penalty included Hassan Ullah, Habib Ullah, and Sajid khan. The court also acquitted three other accused persons in the case while giving them a benefit of doubt. They are named as Shafiq, Ghulam Hussain and Azeem.

In another conviction against the militants from the ATC court in November 2019, a convict was handed death sentence on 22 counts, life imprisonment, and Rs 400,000 penalty in a case related to the May 8 suicide blast outside Data Darbar shrine that killed at least 12 people and injured over two dozen others.

The ATC directed Mohsin Khan to pay an amount of Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the Wagah border blast. The court convicted Khan, who hailed from Charsadda’s Shabqadar area, on charges of facilitating the suicide bomber.