Sialkot-In a crackdown against kite-flyers and kite-sellers six persons, including a woman separately arrested. The police on Wednesday said during crackdown against kite-flyers Hajipura police arrested Shan, Ali and Nabeel and the Rangpura police arrested Qasim.

The Uggoki police arrested Noor Safia and Muhammad Zohaib from Uggoki for kite-selling and also recovered more than 700 kites and dozens of roles of twine from their custody. Cases have been registered against all accused.

Shopkeepers to face action

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed heads of Agricultural Department to take strict action against dealers and shopkeepers selling substandard fertilizers and pesticides.

The Agricultural Department has collected samples of fertilizers and pesticides and sent them to laboratory for examination.

Action will be taken in light of the reports and shops supplying substandard fertilizers and pesticides will be sealed.

The CM has also instructed that department should form task force for this purpose. It is learnt that farmers had complained to CM Buzdar in writing that dealers and shopkeepers were selling substandard and mixed fertilizers and pesticides. After complaints, the chief minister instructed heads of Agricultural Department to take necessary actin.

The heads of Agricultural Department have formed task force and started raiding shops of dealers and shopkeepers.