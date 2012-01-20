



MULTAN - Markazi Nazim-e-Ala of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith (JAH) Pakistan Allama Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer has warned the government to get the country rid of Americans otherwise masses will eliminate the rulers from Islamabad.

Addressing a meeting of party workers here on Thursday, he said that all the steps taken by the government like declaring India Most Favourite Nation and giving cover to Americans were highly anti-Pakistan. He added that the rulers had become security risk for the country and nation wanted to get rid of them as soon as possible. He said that Pakistan was achieved in the name of Islam and the solution to all the problems being faced by the country lied in imposition of Islamic laws. He declared that his party and workers would continue to strive for the supremacy of Quran and Sunnah in the country.