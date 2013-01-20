Pakistan has been convinced to set several Taliban prisoners in its custody free, as a gesture of key significance in bringing about reconciliation among the different ethnic groups in Afghanistan and, thus, pave the way for an era of peace to usher in after decades of strife. Pakistan Foreign Secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani made this disclosure after a meeting with acting US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan David Pearce and Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Jawed Luddin at the Afghan Embassy in Abu Dhabi. Islamabad, it must be recalled, has already released nearly a score of the Taliban. However, reports have revealed that most of the Taliban released have remained in Pakistan and should thus be viewed with apprehension. No extradition treaty exists with Afghanistan either, by which their political ‘guests’ can be handed over to their home government and not left to sink roots in Pakistan, which has no place for them, not even in jail.

Pakistan has been roped into the difficult task of mediating between the various estranged groups in order to convince them to forget the past enmity and rancour and join hands in the post-withdrawal political setup in the best interests of Afghanistan; a difficult achievement for anyone. While a variety of factors establish the significance of Pakistan’s role for Afghanistan, but it is a largely thankless task. We must help, but first and foremost we must ensure that Pakistan’s interests are protected. Letting Taliban prisoners free out of the goodness of one’s heart is, unfortunately, not reward enough.