While Lifetime’s Whitney Houston biopic was packed with many hell-to-the-yes moments, not everyone was happy to see a skewed version of the singer’s life story on the small screen. Perhaps no one was more upset about Whitney than Houston’s own family, who shared a long statement criticizing the unauthorized biopic on the singer’s official site.

The statement, penned by Houston’s sister-in-law Pat Houston, slams Lifetime and director Angela Bassett for airing a subpar quality movie based on Houston’s life from the perspective of ex-husband Bobby Brown. “If you watch this movie, watch it knowing that Lifetime is notorious for making bad biopics of deceased celebrities and brace yourself for the worst,” Pat Houston writes, referring to similar films about Aaliyah, Brittany Murphy and Saved By the Bell. “You should not be surprised that someone decided to do a made for TV biopic. And, I might add, without the family’s blessing and despite her mother’s request to not do this movie. It happens every day.”

The statement also takes special aim at Bassett, Whitney Houston’s Waiting to Exhale co-star who the family accused of using her friendship with the singer as license to help usher the biopic into production and give the project legitimacy. “Misrepresenting the term friendship to advance an agenda is not only disrespectful and dishonest but a slap in the face to her true and loyal friends,” Pat Houston wrote. “You should expect people will always rise to the occasion for prominence and profit - not love, respect or honor. “